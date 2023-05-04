Opposition wants Warmington sanctioned for 'boorish behaviour'

Vice President of the People's National Party (PNP) and spokesperson for works, Mikael Phillips, is calling for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to sanction minister without portfolio with responsibility for works, Everald Warmington, for "continued arrogant and boorish behaviour".

Phillips' remarks follow comments made by Warmington as he resisted councillor-candidate for the Fellowship Division in East Portland Colin Bell's attempts to join him on a tour of the area on Wednesday.

According to Phillips, Warmington's "abuse of Mr Colin Bell was unwarranted and undemocratic as all citizens in the parish are affected and needed information on government plans to ameliorate the misery caused by bad road conditions in the parish."

“It is unacceptable for any citizen to be subjected to the vitriolic attack and abuse of office that minister Warmington continuously displays”, he stated.

He said such abusive behaviour should not be tolerated by citizens as "Portland is not Minister Warmington's plantation but rather a part of Jamaica, and he was there conducting government business related to a matter of high public interest."

Phillips also noted that Warmington's comments were made while he was acting on behalf of Holness, who is the minister of works.

He said Holness should ensure there is no recurrence of this episode anywhere in Jamaica.

