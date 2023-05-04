St Mary’s College teacher who fought dismissal back on the job

High school teacher Derrick Ross, who was fired in 2018 from his post at St Mary's College in St Catherine, is now back on the job.

King's Counsel Andre Earle, who represented Ross in his legal battle against the school board, said today that the educator resumed his duties last month.

“He is carrying out his duties as he did before and is readjusting to the classroom having been out for some time,” Earle said.

A complaint was made to the school board against Ross following an incident in November 2018 at the school, which was captured on video.

Ross was summoned to a meeting by the personal committee to a answer charge of alleged professional misconduct.

A meeting was held in November 2018 and a decision was taken that strong disciplinary action should be taken against Ross.

The school board fired Ross in December 2018.

An appeal was filed against the dismissal and the Teachers' Appeal Tribunal ruled in January that the decision to fire Ross was null and void and of no legal effect.

Earle had argued at the appeal hearing that the principal Ryan Williams, who was the complainant in the matter, ought not to have attended the meeting of the school board in November 2018 when the deliberations and voting took place.

The tribunal found that based on the Education Regulations 1980, the school board was in error in carrying out its disciplinary proceedings and subsequently in arriving at its decision.

- Barbara Gayle

