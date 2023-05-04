Teenager charged for allegedly stabbing 9-y-o boy

The Savanna-la-Mar police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with wounding with intent after he allegedly stabbed a nine-year-old boy during a conflict at a school in Westmoreland on Monday.

It is reported that about 7:30 p.m., a group of children were playing a game of football, when a conflict developed between the two boys.

The 15-year-old reportedly used a knife to stab the 9-year-old in his chest.

The wounded child was assisted to hospital, where he was treated and admitted in serious condition.

On Tuesday, the 15 year old was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station, where he was placed in custody.

He was charged on Wednesday after an interview.

