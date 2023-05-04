Warmington clashes with Portland politician on tour

Fellowship Division, Portland:

A war of words developed between Government Minister Everald Warmington and People’s National Party (PNP) councillor-caretaker Colin Bell during a tour of the Fellowship division in Portland on Wednesday.

Warmington, who was upset with Bell’s presence during the tour, said he would only be undertaking the tour with Portland Eastern Member of Parliament Ann-Marie Vaz and the necessary officials.

“A caretaker is not recognised in the Constitution. You don’t follow my tour. ... I don’t tour with councillor-caretakers, regardless of their party. I am touring with the member of parliament. If you want some information, then ask her. This is not a political tour,” Warmington told Bell.

But Bell, who has aspirations of becoming the member of parliament, hit back, indicating that as a citizen of Jamaica, he simply wanted to know what is happening and that he has an interest in what goes on in the Fellowship division.

“Close your eyes if you don’t want to see me. I am here. This is a Government of Jamaica tour. Mi a share my interest,” Bell told Warmington, who is minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for works.

Warmington insisted that Bell should keep his interest at his yard, while questioning who had invited him on tour.

Speaking with journalists shortly after, Warmington labelled the incident as unfortunate.

“When I’m touring and looking at infrastructure, I tour with the people’s elected representative. I don’t want to tour with whether constituency or divisional caretakers or the councillors. The Constitution does not recognise a caretaker. If a councillor-caretaker or councillor wants to tour, let them tour with their member of parliament,” he said.

“Any representation to me has to come from the member of parliament, not the councillor or the councillor-caretaker,” Warmington added.

The Fellowship division has been without an elected representative in 2021 following the death of Irvin ‘Louie’ Brown.

