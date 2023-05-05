24-y-o man charged over fatal shooting at party in Manchester

The police in Manchester on Thursday charged a man in relation to the fatal shooting of another and the injury of two others at a party in Top Greenvale district in April.

Twenty-four-year-old carpenter Davion Allen, otherwise called 'Little Chubby', has been charged with murder, wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony.

Investigations led to Allen's arrest on Tuesday, May 02.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 12:09 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, Allen and 38-year-old Andrade Hines, otherwise called 'Claffy', a construction worker of Top Greenvale district, were at a party when an argument developed between them.

Allen, who was allegedly armed with a handgun, opened fire hitting Hinds and two other patrons.

The police were alerted and the injured people were taken to hospital, where Hinds was pronounced dead on arrival and the other two persons admitted.

