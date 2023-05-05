Authorities searching for downed aircraft in St Mary

The police in Highgate, St Mary, have confirmed that a small plane went down in the hilly interior of that community on Friday morning.

The crash was also confirmed by the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority.

Details of the crash are not yet known, however, it is believed that the twin-engine plane was transporting two passengers when it went down.

A search and rescue team comprising the police, residents, firefighters and members of the Jamaica Defence Force is now combing the densely vegetated hills of Highgate in search of the aircraft and its occupants.

More soon.

- Gareth Davis

