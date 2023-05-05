British man held over cocaine seizure at Sangster airport

The police are reporting the seizure of over 15 pounds of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James and the arrest of a British man.

They say the cocaine has an estimated street value of over $3,000,000.

The police report that about 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon, the 58-year-old man checked in at the airport to board a flight destined for the United Kingdom.

During a search of his luggage, the drug was found concealed in four packages, according to the police.

He was arrested for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act and is in custody pending further investigations.

