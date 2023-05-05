Civil aviation authority to probe St Mary plane crash

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority says its accident investigation team has been deployed to commence the field component of the probe of today's crash of a small plane in St Mary.

Police personnel at the scene have secured the site.

In a statement this afternoon, the authority indicated that the aircraft, which is registered in the United States, departed the Tinson Pen Aerodrome in Kingston for the Ian Fleming International Airport in St Mary at 9:03 a.m. with two persons aboard.

It further stated that the plane crashed in the Ballard's Valley area of Highgate at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The state agency informed that the applicable emergency response plan was activated and the search & rescue team of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard was deployed.

The accident scene was identified at approximately 11:10 a.m., the aviation authority stated, and the two persons were airlifted to the University Hospital of the West Indies, where one has since succumbed.

He has been identified as former Commanding Officer for the Jamaica Defence Force Air Wing Reserves, Major Dudley Beek.

The authority said that the US Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been advised, pursuant to notification protocols for US registered planes.

And the North America and Central Caribbean Office of the International Civil Aviation Organization has also been notified of the accident.

The authority said it continues to work with the JDF and other relevant authorities to conduct the necessary reconnaissance and support activities.

