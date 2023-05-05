Five of six INSPORTS fraud accused granted bail

Five of the six people facing criminal charges for their alleged involvement in the $220-million fraud uncovered at the State-owned Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) have been granted bail.

Andrew Wright, the alleged mastermind behind the scheme, has been remanded.

His co-accused, Oneil Hope, Rudolph Barnes, Jonnique Mills, Andrea Picton and Sherene Ferguson were each granted bail in the sum of $500,000 in the Home Circuit Court on Friday.

The media was barred from the bail hearing in which prosecutors reportedly detailed how the alleged fraudulent scheme operated.

The five fraud accused who were granted bail were ordered to surrender their travel documents and not to contact any of the witnesses in the case.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A stop order has been placed on them at ports.

They are charged with various offences including conspiracy to defraud; acquisition, use and possession of criminal property; engaging in transactions involving criminal property; and larceny as a servant.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.