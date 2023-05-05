Former bank employee freed of sexual offence charges

Former bank employee Darren Daley was freed on Thursday of sexual offence charges after appearing before the court for nine years.

Daley said while he is relieved that his ordeal is over, during the period, his life was a living hell. He said he lost his job because of the case and was unable to get any worthwhile employment because of the stigma attached to the alleged offences.

He eventually got a job as an assistant coach at a prominent high school but said he could not travel overseas with the team for track events because the court ordered him to surrender his travel documents and report to the police three times per week.

"I am an innocent man, my life was turned upside down because of these false charges which dragged on for so long in court. It is a grave injustice for a criminal case to be dragging on for so long.

“However, I am eternally grateful to my lawyer Hugh Wildman who fought my legal battle and through his expertise, vigorously challenged the false testimony which ended in my acquittal," Daley said.

He was acquitted of several charges, one of which was having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 on two occasions. He was also freed of two counts of procuring sexual intercourse with a child and procuring grievous sexual assault of a child.

The complainant, who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged offences in 2014, testified in the Home Circuit Court that on one occasion, Daley took her to his house and sexually assaulted her. She also testified that at another time six men abducted her from Barbican and took her to Daley's house where they all sexually assaulted her.

She said Daley took her to the Wyndham Hotel in New Kingston where she was intimate with men for money.

During cross-examination, Wildman showed the complainant a newspaper article which stated that the hotel was not in operation in 2014 because of a fire at the hotel in 2013.

The complainant said she used the money she received from the men to help to support her family but her mother testified under cross-examination that the complainant did not take home any money.

The complainant also admitted she lied when she said she was abducted in Barbican and taken to the accused's home.

After the prosecution closed its case Wildman made a no case submission that the Crown's case was so discredited that no jury properly directed in law could arrive at a verdict of guilt and the prosecutor conceded.

Justice Vaughn Smith then directed the jury to return a verdict of not guilty on all counts.

Attorney-at-law Duke Foote appeared with Wildman.

-Barbara Gayle

