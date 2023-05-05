LA Lewis arrested over Portmore toll booth incident

Popular entertainment personality Horace 'L.A.' Lewis was today arrested over an incident at a toll booth in Portmore, Catherine.

The police say he is facing charges related to breaches of the Toll Authority Act.

The arrest comes after Lewis recorded and published a video on social media in which he is seen breaching the toll barrier in St Catherine.

The police are reminding the public that breaking the law has consequences, regardless of one's status or profession.

