Police seize ganja found in abandoned church in St Elizabeth

A team of officers assigned to the Area Three Narcotics Police Division seized 250 pounds of ganja during an operation in Knoxwood district in Lacovia, St Elizabeth, on Thursday.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says between 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., police were in the area when an abandoned church was searched.

The police say during the search several pieces of ganja were seen tied to strings inside the building.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

