Update | Pilot killed in St Mary plane crash

The pilot of an aircraft which crashed Friday morning in St Mary has succumbed to injuries received during the incident.

The pilot has been identified as former Commanding Officer for the Jamaica Defence Force Air Wing Reserves, Major Dudley Beek.

"We have lost one of the pillars of aviation in the community," said Jamaica Aircraft Operators and Pilots Association president, Edward Miller.

The other occupant of the single-engine aircraft, who was reportedly shaken up, is said to be recovering well at hospital.

The downed aircraft was reportedly spotted this morning by residents who assisted with the search and rescue mission in the hilly interior of Unity, near Hamstead, in Port Maria, St Mary.

So far investigators have theorised that the aircraft may have developed engine trouble, which led to the crash.

It is not yet known where the small plane was heading or where it departed from.

A team of investigators are now at the location processing the scene.

- Gareth Davis

