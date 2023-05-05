Woman set ablaze in Montego Bay during dispute with prostitute

A 27-year-old woman is being treated at hospital and her attacker sought following an incident early Thursday morning in Montego Bay, St James, in which she was reportedly doused with gasoline and set ablaze by a prostitute who accused her of invading her space.

It's reported that about 12:30 a.m., the woman, who hails from Hart Street in Montego Bay, was at a location along Railway Lane, when she got involved in a quarrel with a female prostitute.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the accused ran for a container of gasoline, which she poured on the victim and then set her ablaze.

The woman's life was saved by residents who put out the blaze and rushed her to hospital, where she was treated for burns to 40 per cent of her body and admitted in serious condition.

Her attacker is still being sought by the Barnett Street police.

- Hopeton Bucknor

