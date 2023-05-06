Cache of ammunition seized in Waltham Park Road police operation

A team of officers assigned to the Hunts Bay Police this morning seized seventeen 9mm cartridges during an operation on Waltham Park Road in St Andrew.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the find.

The police report that about 7:15 a.m., the ammunition was seized during a target operation in the area.

The identity of the man arrested is being withheld at this time.

Investigations continue.

