Cache of ammunition seized in Waltham Park Road police operation
Published:Saturday | May 6, 2023 | 6:33 PM
A team of officers assigned to the Hunts Bay Police this morning seized seventeen 9mm cartridges during an operation on Waltham Park Road in St Andrew.
A man was taken into custody in connection with the find.
The police report that about 7:15 a.m., the ammunition was seized during a target operation in the area.
The identity of the man arrested is being withheld at this time.
Investigations continue.
