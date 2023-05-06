Dr Chang welcomes free Wi-Fi in Glendevon

WESTERN BUREAU

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang has welcomed the installation of the Glendevon community access Wi-Fi, saying it will serve as a game-changer in propelling the youth population of the community into the world of information and communication technology.

“Access to the Internet through any of the instruments [computer tablets or mobile phones] is like a doorway into a new world. It is designed to really offer our children ... opportunity to access knowledge, learn for themselves, and be able to build their own intellectual capacity and become productive individuals,” he said.

Chang, who was speaking at the launch of the Universal Service Fund (USF) Community Access Wi-Fi at the Glendevon Primary and Infant School recently, said some 6,000 residents will benefit.

The free and secure Internet connectivity has a range of 800 feet and can allow up to 200 residents to simultaneously log on with their smartphones or tablet devices. It is expected to benefit schools, businesses, homes, and other establishments in the area.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

KEY TO ACADEMIC DEVELOPMENT

Chang, member of parliament for St James Northwest, the constituency in which Glendevon is located, said that the service will be a key component to enhance academic development, especially for the boys.

“The Internet encourages learning. In fact, in the computer lab behind us [at the school], when it was first installed, all the boys here ran from the playfield and lined up to use the lab and I think it created a foundation where the teachers applied themselves,” said Chang.

“I think the lab helped to ensure that the level of achievement in literacy and numeracy improved quite dramatically, especially (so) when they got the required programmes including GSAT (Grade Six Achievement Test) and now PEP (Primary Exit Profile),” said Chang.

Daniel Dawes, chief executive officer at the USF, said the community Wi-Fi provides for greater digital inclusion among the residents of the community by increasing access to the Internet across the parish.

“The community members will be grateful that they now can connect with the rest of the world. I know sometimes, the struggles to pay for the Internet, but with this community Wi-Fi all will now have access,” remarked Audrey Lee Peynado, principal of Glendevon Primary and Infant School.