Girlfriend of missing St Ann taxi operator named as person of interest

Detectives assigned to the St Ann Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) have named the girlfriend of a missing taxi operator as a person of interest in the investigation.

Being sought is Shannak Williams of Sea View Drive in Runaway Bay in the parish.

Her boyfriend 34-year-old Jevan Dickinson, a taxi operator of Lime Hall district in St Ann, has been missing since Monday, May 01.

The police believe that Williams may be able to provide information to help the investigation.

Williams is being asked to report to the St Ann's Bay CIB by 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 07.

Meanwhile, anyone with information that can assist the police in locating Shannak Williams or Jevan Dickinson is asked to contact the St Ann's Bay Police at 876-972-2211, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

