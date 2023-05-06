GoodHeart | Raje Josephs has final hurdle to clear for life-saving procedure

Twelve-year-old Raje Josephs has been battling stage-four Hodgkin’s lymphoma since 2019, and is in urgent need of a life-saving stem-cell transplant to be undertaken in India.

In early 2018, his mother, Vanessa Williams-Morgan, said she noticed an enlarged lymph node on her son’s neck and consulted paediatricians and general practitioners, who downplayed the signs as allergies and assured her that there was no need for concern.

As time progressed, Williams-Morgan said she could feel two lumps. After a series of tests, she said the family learnt of his diagnosis at The University Hospital of the West Indies, following a biopsy.

It has been a painful experience for Josephs, who has undergone numerous surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Cancer of the lymphatic system results in a weakened immune system and increased vulnerability to infections. At the time of his diagnosis, Josephs was a student at Marlie Mount Primary School, in Old Harbour. He has not been able to physically attend school since then; however he was allowed to attend online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After two years, he beat the odds and the cancer went into remission. However, in January 2023, after going to the doctor for routine checks, the doctor informed the family that the cancer had reappeared and spread to other areas of his body — his spleen, liver, lungs, and groin and tumours were found in these areas.

“After several checks overseas, including The United States, based on the cost of the procedure, it was determined that taking Raje to India was the best option. It was the same procedure, but the cost is far less,” Williams-Morgan said.

With the family’s savings already depleted, a GoFundMe page was launched on February 7 to help him get surgery in India. With the help of a group of TikTokers they have surpassed the goal of US$87,000.

Sean Clark, a popular TikToker and influencer who goes by the name @sean_rogerdat, was part of the fundraising efforts on the popular platform.

“We used our platform to come together and help this young man. Many persons came onboard and we decided to just ride the waves. We called everybody that we could, and several persons contacted us. We are very happy that we were able to help in this effort,” Clark said.

He indicated that a user had brought the situation with young Raje to his attention via TikTok, and that he, along with several local and overseas influencers, led the charge in the efforts to assist him.

Their efforts helped Josephs and his mother clear the initial hurdle of paying for the procedure. Now, they are seeking assistance with the last few items, including, money for room and board while in India, money for food and necessities, and plane tickets for two, totalling US$30,000 for the duration of their anticipated seven-month stay in the country.

“Raje is a spirited child, intelligent, loving, and although physically he has been affected by this illness, you can’t tell because he always has a smile. Although his body is breaking down, his spirit is still high, and we are doing everything we can to improve his health; the world deserves to know him,” Williams-Morgan said.

Williams-Morgan said it is difficult for the family to see him go through his current challenges, but they continue to trust in God to make the call.

Despite the challenges, Josephs was in high spirits when he spoke with GoodHeart. He is optimistic that he will get well. “I am happy even though I am in a lot of pain sometimes. My mom encourages me to pray and continue to push through. I believe that my treatment in India will make me well again,” he said.

Josephs’ medical appointment in India is scheduled for June 1, leaving the family with not much time to raise the additional funds. However, the GoFundMe page is still active and persons can continue to make donations towards his medical procedure and care by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/help-raje-recieve-life-saving-treatment-in-india. Donations can also be made to Vanessa Williams, National Commercial Bank account number 874-098-779. The account is held at the Old Harbour branch.

