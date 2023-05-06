Health Ministry urges vigilance amid COVID-19 downgrade

Amid a declaration on Friday from the World Health Organization (WHO) downgrading the COVID pandemic from a global emergency, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging Jamaicans to remain vigilant.

The WHO highlighted the decreasing trend in COVID-19 deaths, decline in COVID-19-related hospitalisations and intensive care unit admissions, and the high levels of population immunity.

Jamaica's health ministry says citizens should remain on guard given the country's recent increase in cases of respiratory illnesses.

The circulating viruses include COVID-19 and influenza.

The Ministry says persons with immunocompromised conditions can suffer severe illness.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Jamaicans are therefore encouraged to safeguard their health by taking the COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine, including booster doses where applicable.

The vaccines are available in health centres islandwide.

Members of the public are reminded to remain at home if feeling ill, wear a mask to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets, and wash hands or use hand sanitisers.

Additionally, regular exercise and a healthy diet are recommended.

People with chronic conditions are urged to pay special attention to care management.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.