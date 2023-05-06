Jamaica joins in ‘Around the World Embassy Tour’

WASHINGTON DC:

The Jamaican Embassy in Washington, DC will today, join more than 50 other embassies in the US capital for Passport DC- Around the World Embassy Tour.

EventsDC /Passport DC runs from May 1 through 31 and offers an outstanding array of cultural activities presented at embassy open houses, street festivals, performing arts venues, museums, and special receptions throughout the district.

Jamaica’s deputy chief of mission at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, DC, Nicola Barker-Murphy, said, “Jamaica is thrilled to be joining with other diplomatic missions in Washington to be part of EventsDC Passport DC ‘round the World Embassy Tour’ (AWET).

“AWET is part of a month-long journey around the world highlighting DC’s thriving international diplomatic community and its lively and varied culture.

Barker-Murphy said that “events like AWET present a wonderful opportunity to showcase our beautiful country to the world, given the thousands of people from the DMV and overseas who attend this annual event.

“Jamaican businesses both locally and those with presence on the ground can engage with participants and share their products and offerings first hand.

The embassy team looks forward to welcoming Jamaicans, friends of Jamaica and soon to be friends, to enjoy and sample our rich culture including our world-renowned cuisine and music,” she added.

“Events DC’s Around the World Embassy Tour and Passport DC attract nearly 27,000 attendees each year and allow the diplomatic community to highlight the very best of their home countries,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates.

She said, “Washington, DC is a world-class destination for many reasons. With such a high concentration of embassies, locals and tourists have an unparalleled opportunity to experience a wide range of local, national, and international traditions from around the globe.