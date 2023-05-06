Man killed in Montpellier, Hanover shooting spree

The Sandy Bay police in Hanover have confirmed that a man was shot and killed after gunmen went on a shooting spree in the community of Montpellier on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified only as 'Tu Pak' of Barnes Lane in Montpellier.

It is reported that about 2 o'clock men with high-powered weapons opened fire on several houses in the area.

Occupants had to take cover.

The gunmen also reportedly set fire to a business establishment and a motor vehicle.

They then went to the home of the now deceased and opened fire killing him on the spot.

Investigators are still processing the scene.

The police are maintaining a strong presence in the community.

- Hopeton Bucknor

