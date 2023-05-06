Man killed in vehicular crash in Portland

A two-vehicle crash in Hart Hill, Portland, claimed the life of a labourer shortly after 8:15 p.m. Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Odane Scott of Hart Hill.

A police report has indicated that Scott was driving a black Toyota Starlet motor car along the highway when the vehicle collided with a white Toyota Axio motor car travelling in the opposite direction.

Scott was trapped inside his car, but was later rescued by members of the fire department, who had to cut through the mangled vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the Annotto Bay Hospital where Scott was pronounced dead and the other driver admitted in serious but stable condition.

The police are appealing to motorists to drive with caution and to adhere to the prescribed speed limits.

- Gareth Davis

