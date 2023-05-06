Pilot allegedly held with ganja at airport granted $2 million bail

The pilot from the Turks and Caicos Islands who is charged over ganja seized at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston last month was on Friday offered $2 million bail.

Kenado Thomas, 35, who is charged with possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export ganja, is to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on June 12.

In applying for bail, his attorneys Peter Champagnie KC and Samoi Campbell argued that it will be difficult for the Crown to establish that their client had knowledge about the ganja.

Thomas was arrested on April 23 after parcels of ganja were allegedly found in his suitcase.

The ganja is said to have amounted to 18 pounds.

The Crown is expected to have the case file completed before the next court date.

