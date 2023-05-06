Rehabilitation of Martha Brae to Holland Road in Trelawny completed

The National Works Agency (NWA) has completed the rehabilitation of the Martha Brae to Holland road in Trelawny.

This was disclosed by Community Relations Officer at the NWA's Western Office, Janel Ricketts, who informed that the roadway was completed last month at a cost of $15 million.

She said the project forms part of a targeted approach to upgrade the 16-kilometre roadway between Falmouth and Springvale, pointing out that the Wakefield to Deeside section of that corridor has also been repaired.

“We are now in the process of exploring financing options for the rehabilitation of the remaining sections of the road from Falmouth to Springvale,” Ms. Ricketts further indicated.

She informed that the Martha Brae to Holland leg entailed improvements along approximately 500 metres of the roadway.

This included drainage-improvement works as well as reshaping and asphalting of the targeted section of the roadway.

The thoroughfare is yet another in the series of roadways in western Jamaica that have recently been rehabilitated by the NWA.

Repairs to the Marchmont to Retrieve roadway in eastern Westmoreland were also completed by the agency last month, at a cost of $17 million.

Rehabilitation of the thoroughfare forms part of a targeted approach by the NWA to upgrade roadways across the island and augments earlier efforts to repair other sections of that stretch.

The project was executed under the NWA's Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.

- JIS News

