Supreme Ventures using domino series to boost blood bank donations

In an effort to boost the nation’s blood collection efforts, Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has teamed up with the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) to stage a series of blood drives as part of the Supreme Master Domino Series. Three drives remain in the series which encourages domino enthusiasts to exercise their charitable hands and donate to the mobile unit.

According to Heather Goldson, director of the Supreme Ventures Foundation and SVL’s chief marketing officer, “The Supreme Ventures Foundation has had a long-standing partnership with the Blood Bank and we are aware of the ongoing challenges they face to tackle deficits in supply. We saw it as a great opportunity to capitalise on the expected turnout for the series by establishing blood donation centres at each venue. With this approach, we are aiming to heighten awareness around the importance of giving blood while simultaneously receiving a generous supply of donations throughout the duration of the tournament. As we go across the island for the domino tournament, we know we will be able to reach people who may want to donate but may not otherwise be knowledgeable about what the process entails.”

The company hopes Jamaicans will realise the health benefits associated with donating blood, and how it provides insurance for donors and family members in the event of medical emergencies.

“The NBTS relies on voluntary donors to fill the void that currently exists in the overburdened health system. We have seen where insufficient units have led to detrimental effects, and this has encouraged us even more, to help spread awareness as best as we can.” continues Goldson.

Blood donor organiser, Igol Allen, expressed his appreciation for Supreme Ventures taking on this initiative.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We at the NBTS applaud Supreme Ventures for including blood donation as part of this tournament. This will allow us to reach a greater audience and segment of the population we normally would not be able to reach. These partnerships are always welcomed, as they allow us to better carry out our mandate, particularly those in central and western Jamaica. We want Jamaicans to know that each pint of blood can save lives and that, by donating, our hospitals will be able to operate much smoother. So this tournament will also serve as a sensitisation medium through which we can educate members of the communities,” said Allen.

The final three drives in the series will take place on May 7 at Hotel Versalles in Clarendon, May 21 at Caymanas Park, and at the grand finals at the National Arena on June 11.

People who wish to donate otherwise may do so at the National Blood Transfusion Service, from Mondays to Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

goodheart@gleanerjm.com