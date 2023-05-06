Truck overturns along North-South Highway in St Catherine
Published:Saturday | May 6, 2023 | 10:23 AM
A truck carrying beverages overturned along the Linstead exit of the North-South Highway in St Catherine early this morning.
A man and woman sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.
The police say the incident happened about 2 a.m.
The truck's contents were looted by persons who came to the scene.
Efforts are being made to remove the truck.
- Sashana Small
