Truck overturns along North-South Highway in St Catherine

Efforts are being made to remove the truck. - Sashana Small photo.

A truck carrying beverages overturned along the Linstead exit of the North-South Highway in St Catherine early this morning.

A man and woman sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

The police say the incident happened about 2 a.m.

The truck's contents were looted by persons who came to the scene.

Efforts are being made to remove the truck.

- Sashana Small

