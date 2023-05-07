A comprehensive security plan to curb robberies

In recent times, ATM robberies have become an alarming trend in our country. As criminals grow bolder and more sophisticated in their methods, it os crucial for banks and security companies to respond effectively. It is recognised that certain security measures should not be common knowledge as they will lose their effectiveness if those measures are disclosed. We will, therefore ,look at a few general considerations.

CHALLENGES FACED BY SECURITY GUARDS

Security guards transporting cash to ATMs face significant challenges in their attempts to thwart armed robbers. Outmatched in firepower and tactics, they struggle to protect themselves and the cash for which they are responsible. Clearly, there is a need for a comprehensive strategy to address this issue.

A COMPREHENSIVE SECURITY PLAN

The following plan outlines short-, medium-, and long-term measures to enhance security arrangements and reduce the risk of ATM robberies:

Short-term measures:

1. Increase security personnel: Temporarily increase the number of security guards in each team to provide a stronger deterrent and response to any attempted robberies.

2. Implement decoy deliveries: Randomly schedule fake cash deliveries with empty bags or boxes to confuse robbers and make it more difficult for them to predict real deliveries.

3. Vary routes and timings: Regularly change routes and schedules for cash deliveries to make it harder for robbers to plan their attacks.

4. Collaborate with law enforcement: Coordinate with local police to have them patrol the areas where ATM deliveries are taking place. Request their presence during high-risk deliveries or in areas with a history of ambushes.

5. Collaborate with other financial institutions: Work together with other banks to share security intelligence, best practices, and resources to combat ATM robberies on a broader scale.

Medium-term measures:

1. Upgrade weapons and equipment: Equip security guards with better weapons, such as semi-automatic handguns, with larger clips and easier reloading. A revolver can take longer to load and requires more manual dexterity. In a high-stress situation, this can make a significant difference.

2. Provide appropriate body armour for increased protection: When facing criminals armed with AR-15 style guns, consideration should be made for guards to be outfitted with Level III body armour. It is crucial to choose the appropriate level of body armour based on the specific threats and risks faced in the given situation.

3. Enhance vehicle security: Upgrade semi-armoured vehicles to fully armoured vehicles for better protection of security personnel and cash. These vehicles should have bulletproof glass, reinforced doors, and other security features to protect the team and the cash.

4. Employee training: Provide ongoing training to security personnel on best practices for cash handling, situational awareness, and tactics for responding to an attack. In a recent video clip, a security guard seemingly tossed critical equipment on the ground when fired upon. Perhaps there was a strategic decision behind this act, however, I can’t even begin to imagine what the crime situation in Jamaica would look like if police officers were to do likewise when under attack.

5. Unacceptable locations: Reconsider locations where ATMs are placed. If the security firm deems a location “unprotectable”, ATM relocations might be necessary - perhaps, beside police stations, where practical. Locations should not be approved unless minimum safety requirements are met such as access requirements and high-quality cameras with licence plate recognition capabilities around ATM locations.

6. Use AI-based video analytics: Implement AI-based video analytics systems to monitor security camera feeds in real-time, detecting, and alerting security personnel to suspicious activity. Use YOLO (You Only Look Once) or SSD (Single Shot MultiBox Detector) to analyze video data.

Long-term measures:

1. Invest in cashless banking: Encourage customers to use digital banking services and promote cashless transactions to reduce reliance on physical cash deliveries.

2. Upgrade ATM technology: Implement advanced ATM technology, such as recycling ATMs, which can reuse deposited cash for withdrawals, reducing the need for frequent cash deliveries.

3. Implement drone surveillance: Utilise drones equipped with cameras with AI analytics for aerial surveillance during cash deliveries, providing an additional layer of security and monitoring the surrounding area for potential threats.

4. Leverage AI for predictive analysis: In conjunction with law enforcement, utilise AI-based predictive analytics to identify potential robbery patterns, high-risk areas, and times, enabling proactive measures to prevent future robberies.

THE NEED FOR NEW OR UPDATED LEGISLATION

In light of existing guidelines for firearm licensing and the Data Protection Act, appropriately equipping security guards and implementing new technologies, such as drone surveillance using advanced analytics, or facial recognition of persons of interest, may require updated legislation. This will ensure that their use is regulated and privacy concerns are addressed. This could involve creating new licensing categories, establishing operational guidelines for security-related drone use, or defining privacy and data protection rules that apply to security companies operating drones. As society changes, legislation that applied in the past may struggle to contain the new realities.

CONCLUSION

By leveraging technology, such as AI-based video analytics and predictive analytics, and implementing practical security measures, we can significantly reduce the likelihood of future robberies and protect assets. It is time for us to take a proactive approach to ensure the safety and the well-being of our citizens.

- Godfrey Heron is the IT & Operations Manager at Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited. Email feedback to editorial@gleanerjm.com.