Four shot, one fatally, in Hanover bar attack

At least one person was shot and killed and three others injured, including a young girl, this afternoon as men launched a gun attack on a bar in Hopewell, Hanover.

The attack happened along Bamboo Drive.

It is reported that persons were at the establishment when men armed with guns came on the scene and opened fire.

The bar's female operator and two male patrons were hit.

The young girl, who was among passengers in a taxi near the bar, was also shot.

The bar operator subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

The other persons were taken to hospital.

The police are on the scene.

- Hopeton Bucknor

