Man arrested following gun seizure in St James

Cops in St James this afternoon seized a Ranger .38 revolver containing two .38 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Creek Street in Montego Bay.

A man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police report that about 1:45 p.m., lawmen were on an operation in the area when they saw a man whose actions aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted and searched, and according to the police, the weapon was found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

