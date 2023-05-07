Man murdered at his home in St Catherine

A man was gunned down inside his house in McCooks Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday.

He is 37-year-old farmer Nicholas Richards.

It is reported that about 1:30 a.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

Upon arrival, the man's body was found inside his house suffering from gunshot wounds and lying in blood.

No motive has been established for the murder.

- Rasbert Turner

