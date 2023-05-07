Policeman shot and killed in Kingston

A policeman was shot and killed on Berwick Road in Kingston early Sunday, the police have confirmed.

He has been identified as 30-year-old District Constable Ricardo Jarrett, who was assigned to the Darling Street Police Station in Kingston.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says Jarrett was allegedly dropping off a woman about 3:00 a.m., when he was pounced upon by several armed men and shot.

The CCU says his firearm was also stolen.

Jarrett was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The High Command has expressed condolences to Jarrett's family, colleagues and friends.

It says the Force is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to apprehend the persons responsible for his death.

Anyone with information that may be able to assist the police in solving this murder is being asked to contact the Major Investigations Division at 876-758-5048, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.

