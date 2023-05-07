Vaz blasts PNP councillor-candidate for Fellowship division in Portland

Government Minister and Member of Parliament for West Portland Daryl Vaz today took aim at People's National Party councillor-candidate for the Fellowship division in the parish Colin Bell, days after his colleague minister Everald Warmington clashed with him.

Warmington and Bell had a heated exchange on Wednesday during a tour of the Rio Grande Valley.

Warmington, who is the minister without portfolio with responsibility for works, insisted that the councillor-candidate should not accompany him on a tour of the area.

Addressing Jamaica Labour Party supporters at an Area Council 2 Constituency Conference in East Portland on Sunday, Vaz accused Bell of being a rabble-rouser with regards to the JLP and its representatives.

“There is a likkle troublemaker that ah run up and down round Portland a cause pure mischief. Nobody don't know that him was in West Portland trying to run St Margaret's Bay division in 2008 and we just run weh dat.

“Him come over here so [East Portland] and him start out inna Boston. I don't even know him name. Di only thing mi know dem say him name 'Shaka Fame'. Everybody refer to him as Shaka Fame…Well after Warmie [Warmington] done wid him you know what him name now 'Chacka Shame',” said Vaz.

He added: “You know Chacka Chacka … Shame. Last time seen was heading to St Thomas to find one of the men dem to help him out because him know say it nah go go so. Anybody weh interfere with my wife affi go through me.”

His wife is Ann-Marie Vaz, who is the East Portland MP.

She was among persons on Wednesday's tour with Warmington.

Meanwhile, Vaz said that he has launched the campaign to retain the East and West Portland seats for the JLP.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

