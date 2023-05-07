Where is the concern for LGBTQ+ children?

IN THIS Child’s Month, one of the elephants in the room that will be neglected throughout the society is that of LGBTQ+ children and their increased vulnerability to abuse. Oh that we would with urgency and a matter of policy affirm the dignity and protection of all children and young people!

LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning and more. In every school population across Jamaica, it is an open secret that some children, though a minority, are ‘different’. Teachers often know this and speak in hushed tones about the reality. Some of these dear ones are gender non-conforming. They are often prone to name-calling and even physical abuse. Sadly, they are sometimes also more vulnerable to being sexually abused.

The frightening reality for many Jamaican gender and sexual minorities is that they get condemned and bullied at church, at school, and on the streets. There are no open campaigns to address these concerns. We often hear the term ‘gender’ thrown around and colouring various reports across institutions and government ministries. What the reader may not realise is how limited the term is in a society cramped by binary thinking and heteronormative biases.

Then there are certain terms used by supposedly religious voices, which continue to entrench discrimination and fight against equality for all. When voices from ‘Christian contexts’ use certain terms, they dangerously and disingenuously promote hate and anti-human rights approaches, even in the church. They use such phrases as “promotion of LGBT agenda” and “stand for righteousness”, while quoting Bible verses and appearing to speak for the protection of children and family life.

Writing in the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday, ‘Getting Christian messages all wrong’ (2018), I observed, “… it is embarrassing to see fellow Christians getting so much wrong with regards to what were supposed to be Christian messages. Some of the placards betrayed the ignorance prevailing in the church and the willingness of genuine believers who get led astray as they support messages which they have not critically assessed themselves.”

I also noted, “I like how this provides an excellent example of, yet again, the post hoc argumentation used by TT Cause. “We are a nation under God. We cannot go forward without him … Keep the buggery law.” Anyone who is into church language and culture will readily find appeal in the first two statements. How many will however realise that the last statement has absolutely nothing to with the former two?”

It is rather unfortunate that many will read this column and agree to the truths thereof but continue to remain silent in the space of church. Many who realise the truth about the inequality and discrimination suffered by survivors of this abuse will still laugh at jokes and innuendos against LGBTQ+ children and youth. They just must go with the crowd. They must laugh with the crowd. And some even shout “crucify him” in chorus with the crowd.

There will be no tangible help from politicians who must also go with the crowd. There will not be much help from pastors who must maintain a holy image. And all at the expense of the lives of our children, fellow Jamaican citizens who just want to live in peace like anyone else. Who cares about the open secret that a number of LGBT+ Jamaican youth are among those taking the dangerous trek to the US-Mexico border in the search for a peaceful life?

Human dignity is sacred. It is given by God. It is an equal status shared by all human beings. It does not matter what your religion, social status, sexual orientation, gender, or station in life is. Even the humanity of a prisoner still holds the same dignity.

Churches and religious groups may help to promote sensitivity and positive regard for LGBTQ+ youth by doing the following, among other things: 1. Recognise and welcome the diversity of everyone. 2. Promote the safeguarding and protection of all children. 3. Report all matters of sexual abuse to the state authorities. 4. Recognise that perpetrators of sexual abuse are not limited to any sexual orientation. 5. Share information about the reality of LGBTQ+ people as fellow members of church and society. 6. Make use of resource persons and groups who may facilitate theologically sensitive presentations on human sexuality and gender diversity, which, by the way, includes everyone. 7. Trust in God to lead us into truth that will build up our human family in peace, love, and justice for all.

How will you and your religious leader and your organisation begin to make a positive difference as agents of equality and non-discrimination? How will you become an advocate for human dignity as an ambassador of unconditional love? May everyone who seeks to lead a righteous life find comfort in the words of the psalmist who notes in Psalm 36:7, “How priceless is your unfailing love, O God! People take refuge in the shadow of your wings.”

Father Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human dignity and human rights and justice for all. seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com