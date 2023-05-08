British man charged re cocaine seized at the Sangster International Airport
The Area One Narcotics Division charged 58-year-old David Thomas, a British national, with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act in relation to a seizure of over 15 kilograms of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St James.
Reports are that about 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 3, Thomas was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom when his luggage was searched.
During the search, the drug, which attracts a street value of over J$3 million, was found concealed in four packages. He was subsequently arrested.
Following an interview on Sunday, May 7, which was conducted in the presence of his attorney, Thomas was charged with the offences of:
- Possession of cocaine
- Dealing in cocaine
- Attempting to export cocaine
- Conspiracy to export cocaine
He is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Friday, May 12.
