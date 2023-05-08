British man charged re cocaine seized at the Sangster International Airport

The Area One Narcotics Division charged 58-year-old David Thomas, a British national, with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act in relation to a seizure of over 15 kilograms of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St James.

Reports are that about 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 3, Thomas was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom when his luggage was searched.

During the search, the drug, which attracts a street value of over J$3 million, was found concealed in four packages. He was subsequently arrested.

Following an interview on Sunday, May 7, which was conducted in the presence of his attorney, Thomas was charged with the offences of:

Possession of cocaine

Dealing in cocaine

Attempting to export cocaine

Conspiracy to export cocaine

He is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Friday, May 12.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.