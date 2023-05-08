Constable killed in highway crash identified

The police have identified the constable killed in a fiery crash along the North-South Highway on Sunday as 27-year-old Ramone Evans.

He was attached to the Hunts Bay Police Station in St Andrew.

It is reported that about 8:30 a.m., Evans was driving a Nissan motorcar along the roadway when he lost control of the vehicle and it ran into a drain.

The car reportedly burst into flames and he was trapped inside the burning vehicle.

The St Catherine Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze and his remains were removed.

