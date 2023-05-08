Double murder in Mount Salem, St James
Three men were shot, two fatally, in Mount Salem, St James, this afternoon.
One of the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Enel Downer, and the other man identified only as 'Buttie'.
Reports are that about 1:00 am, the three men were among a group of persons at the intersection of Crawford Street and Mount Salem main road, when they were ambushed by men armed with handguns.
The gunmen opened fire, hitting the three victims multiple times before fleeing the scene.
The police were summoned.
The three men were taken to hospital, where Downer and 'Buttie' were pronounced dead, and the other man admitted.- Hopeton Bucknor
