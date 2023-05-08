East Portland residents again block roads to press demand for water

A massive road block mounted by residents of East Portland in protest of water supply issues has left dozens of people, including students, stranded while vehicular traffic has been brought to a halt.

The residents, who took to the streets from as early as 5 a.m. Monday, used old refrigerators, wooden furniture, plastic and metal drums, 10 inch water pipes and other forms of debris to block the main thoroughfare from Clear Spring to Fairy Hill.

The irate residents were demanding that the National Water Commission (NWC) provide them with safe water.

They said supply was restored to the community last week Saturday, but the water is brown in colour and has a bad odour.

According to one protestor, Camini Thompson, residents are frustrated by the treatment from the NWC.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This morning we are sending a clear message that enough is enough. This is not about any politics, no shower no power. It is just we the people standing up for the people. Water came on Saturday and for one hour and half the water was brown, good enough for only flushing the toilet," he said.

Thompson also stated that water is not being trucked to residents during the supply outages and that the situation is further compounded by a dust nuisance from the ongoing road construction on the Portland leg of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

It is the third such protest by East Portland residents since March and comes on the heels of a similar protest mounted by residents in Fairy Hill on May 1.

- Gareth Davis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.