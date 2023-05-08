Mobay man charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Thirty-year-old Hopeton Ewan, otherwise called 'Paul', of Sunrise Crescent, Porto Bello, St James was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following an operation along Creek Street, Montego Bay, St James on Sunday.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 1:45 p.m., lawmen were on operation in the area when they saw a man whose actions aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and a Ranger .38 revolver containing two 9mm cartridges was found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody and later charged. His court date is being finalised.

