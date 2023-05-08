'One-and-Ready' wanted by Clarendon police

A man who was initially named as a person of interest by the Clarendon police has now been listed as wanted.

He is Menelek Youngsam, otherwise called 'One-and-Ready', whose last known addresses are Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine and Sunset Crescent, Four Paths in Clarendon.

The police say Youngsam is wanted for several crimes committed across the Clarendon police division and is considered armed and a threat to residents and police personnel in the parish.

He is being asked to report to the May Pen Criminal Investigations Branch by 6 p.m., on Monday.

Meanwhile, anyone with information that can assist the police in locating Youngsam is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

