SERHA: Newborn baby girl found is in good condition at Bustamante Hospital for Children

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) said the newborn baby girl who was found, which was highlighted in a Sunday Gleaner story headlined 'A Ray of Sunshine', is in good condition in the care of the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

At approximately 6:00 am last week Wednesday, Oshane Briscoe and a friend found the child in a bloody brown shopping bag hanging from a fence in Vineyard Town, Kingston.

The baby girl was naked with her umbilical cord still attached, surrounded by pieces of afterbirth, her body swarming with ants and covered in bite marks.

The Good Samaritans rushed the newborn to the hospital, hoping beyond hope that she would live.

READ: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/lead-stories/20230507/ray-sunshine

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In a press release today, Errol Greene, Regional Director of SERHA, said the situation was brought to the attention of the police and that the matter is currently under investigation.

"We are not yet clear as to the identity of the baby or the parents of the baby; however, we are grateful that the baby was found by a good Samaritan,” said Greene.

He added that the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) was also made aware of the situation and is doing their investigations.

SERHA is asking anyone with information that can assist the police in identifying the parents of this child to contact the nearest police station or call 119.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.