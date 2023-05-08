St Ann man killed on arrival home from party

The St Ann police have launched an investigation into Monday morning's murder of 38-year-old Evroy Wilson, otherwise called 'Mikey', of Brown's Town in the parish.

It is reported that about 3:20 a.m., Wilson had just returned home from an entertainment event when explosions were heard outside his home.

The police were summoned and checks revealed Wilson's body on the veranda.

No motive has been established for Wilson's murder.

- Rasbert Turner

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.