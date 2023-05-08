Teenage girl and two others arrested following Westmoreland gun seizure

A teenage girl is among three people arrested following the seizure of a gun and ammunition in Westmoreland on Monday morning.

The police say the seizure was made during a joint police/military operation in Content district in Whithorn.

The Westmoreland police say between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., the team was conducting operations in the area when they searched a premises and discovered a Smith and Wesson pistol with eighteen cartridges.

The police say the identities of the three people in custody are being withheld pending further investigations.

