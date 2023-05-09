Fern Gully roadway impassable

The police are reporting that a section of the Fern Gully Main Road in St Ann is impassable due to a spillage that occurred earlier today.

Motorists are being advised to use Breadnut Hill, Chalky Hill, the North-South Highway, or any other alternative routes where possible.

Motorists are also being urged to obey the instructions of the police.

