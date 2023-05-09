Gov't condemns rape threat allegedly made against journalist at PNP headquarters

The Government says it strongly condemns any attempt to intimidate, threaten, or harm media workers while they carry out their duties, amid reports of threats of rape being hurled at a journalist during a protest at the People's National Party (PNP) headquarters on Monday night.

In audio of the incident, a person, who is alleged to be a PNP supporter can be heard saying "Mi can rape yuh enuh."

It has been reported that the comment was directed at a female journalist.

It's also alleged that journalists were heckled for wearing green clothing to the PNP headquarters.

In a media release on Tuesday morning, Minister with Responsibility for Information, Robert Nesta Morgan, expressed deep concern over the reports.

"These actions represent a serious attack on press freedom and require swift and decisive action against those responsible," he said.

Morgan alleged that senior members of the PNP were present during the incident and he has urged them to report those responsible for the threats of rape to the police.

He said they "have a responsibility to do the right thing to no only protect Jamaica's reputation as a country that ensures a free press, but more important the safety of law abiding Jamaicans doing their jobs."

Morgan also called on Opposition Spokesperson on Information, Senator Donna Scott Mottley, to speak out on the matter, noting her strong comments on press freedom last week.

“This government is committed to press freedom and media safety. The PNP opposition must embrace a modern approach to media and turn its back on a well documented past of intimidating, attacking and threatening media workers," he added.

Monday night's incident took place as person protested at the PNP headquarters to register their displeasure at the selection of Dr Alfred Dawes to represent the party in St Catherine South East instead of councillor for the Edgewater Division, Alric Campbell.

