Guy’s Hill gets free community Wi-Fi, courtesy of USF

Residents of the community of Guy’s Hill and surrounding areas in St Catherine North Eastern now have access to free public Internet and Wi-Fi service, courtesy of the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The hotspot system was launched on Friday, May 5, at the Guy’s Hill Square.

St Catherine North East Member of Parliament Kerensia Morrison, who spoke directly with The Gleaner, emphasised the importance of Internet access to the growth of communities. “You cannot sustain the development of a community in today’s Jamaica without Internet connectivity. The access allows for residents to do applications of all sorts. Gone are the days when you have to be transported by vehicle, it is now [at] the touch of a button,” she said.

Morrison said that in addition to Guy’s Hill, Facey district and Riversdale have also benefited from the programme.

Principal of Guy’s Hill High School Cecil Donald welcomed the service as a very positive undertaking by the providers.

“This is an excellent initiative to the community, as buying data can be prohibitive, especially at a time where people are using the Internet to undertake varying academic pursuits. We are in partnership with the Shortwood Teachers’ College, and there is no doubt that this (free Wi-Fi) will enable the students and community to empower themselves,” he added.

MEANINGFUL EMPOWERMENT

Michelle Douglas, a resident of the area who also serves as president of the Guy’s Hill Community Development Committee, endorsed the initiative and expressed hope that it would be fully appreciated.

“We are thankful for the addition of Wi-Fi access and hope that the residents will use the opportunity wisely, and care for this new and meaningful empowerment,” she said.

Her words were echoed by Justice of the Peace Lynworth Brown, who was grateful that the rural folk “could now feel connected to the world in real time. I know that the world has changed, and we must change to be relevant. I am indeed happy and proud to be included,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the USF, Daniel Dawes, restated the agency’s objective of contributing to Jamaica’s development through Internet connectivity, and called upon communities to do their part to ensure its sustainability.

“USF is imploring the recipients to care for the service delivery which they are getting,” Dawes said.

The Universal Service Fund, an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, is mandated to provide free public Internet and Wi-Fi service in several major town centres, parks and high-traffic areas across the island.