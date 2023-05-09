Immigration Corner | Applying for an emergency travel document

Dear Mr Bassie,

I would like to know how to obtain an emergency travel document. Any advice would assist.

FF

D ear FF,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Persons can apply for an emergency travel document (sometimes called an ‘emergency passport’) if they are abroad, need to travel and cannot get a passport in time. Please note that if in the UK, persons should apply for a passport urgently.

ELIGIBILITY

Persons can apply for an emergency travel document if all the following apply:

• He/she is a British national;

• The person is outside the UK;

• The passport has been lost, stolen, damaged, is full, has recently expired or is with HM Passport Office or a foreign embassy;

• Persons do not have time to renew or replace your UK passport from abroad before travel;

• He/she can provide proof of travel plans, for example, booking confirmations (or detailed written travel plans, if person cannot book ahead).

Persons usually cannot get an emergency travel document if they have never had a UK passport. Those persons should apply for a UK passport from abroad instead.

WHAT AN EMERGENCY TRAVEL DOCUMENT PERMITS HOLDER TO DO

Persons can use an emergency travel document to travel to a destination through a maximum of five countries. They can also normally use it to return to the country they are applying from if they live there.

The travel plans (countries and dates) will be printed on the emergency travel document. Please note that if travel plans change once the emergency travel document has been issued, persons will need to apply for a new one.

Persons may need a visa to leave the country they are in or to travel through other countries with their emergency travel document. They should check with the embassy or consulate of each country.

Please note that if the final destination is the UK, border staff will keep the emergency travel document on arrival. Also, border staff at a different final destination might also keep the document.

HOW TO APPLY

It costs £100 to apply for an emergency travel document and persons can apply online. The fee is not refundable and can be paid online as part of the application. If it is not paid online, the applicant will be asked to pay over the phone.

The applicant might need to attend an appointment at the nearest British embassy, high commission or consulate after applying online. They will be told, after they have submitted the application, whether they need an appointment. It should be noted that the applicant will need to give a contact telephone number and email address as part of the application.

HOW LONG IT WILL TAKE

The emergency travel document will normally be ready to be collected two working days after applying. However, it could take longer because of current high demand.

Please note that it may take several weeks if:

• The original British passport has expired;

• Persons are applying for a child under 16 years old;

• Applicant has not yet paid the £100 fee;

• Applicant need to provide more documents or information to support the application;

• The applicant needs to attend an online or in-person appointment.

After applying, persons will get email updates on the application. These will advise if anything else needs to be completed. Please note that updates cannot be received by calling the nearest British embassy, high commission or consulate.

If the application is approved, an email will be received which will advise on how and when to collect the emergency travel document. Please note that if this email is not received, the spam or junk folder should be checked.

Persons should not finalise travel arrangements until they receive an email telling them how and when to collect their emergency travel document.

APPLYING ON BEHALF OF SOMEONE ELSE

Persons can apply for an emergency travel document and book an appointment for someone else if they are a British citizen or British national (overseas). They might have to attend an appointment, and they must collect their emergency travel document in person.

Please note that if applying for a child under 16 years old, they will need to attend an appointment. Both parents should go with them, if possible. If neither parent can attend, they will need to send a signed consent letter.

I hope this helps.

All the best.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, the global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com