LA Lewis fined $10,000 for evading toll

Entertainer Horace 'L.A.' Lewis was fined $10,000 or 30 days' imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of evading the toll, when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

He is still before the court on other charges, but was granted $200,000 bail.

Lewis was charged after he recorded and published a video on social media in which he was seen breaching the toll barrier in St Catherine.

He was charged with two counts of evading the toll and two counts forcible damage of toll road property, but only pleaded guilty to one count of evading the toll.

His attorney, Orville Morgan, made a successful bail application on his behalf on Tuesday, telling the court that Lewis is a well-known individual and is fit for bail.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Lewis is to reappear in the Catherine Parish Court on September 15.

It is alleged that on April 30, Lewis drove through the toll plaza twice without paying and damaged the barrier in the process.

He was arrested on Friday.

-Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.