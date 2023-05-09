Man fatally shot by police in Clarendon

A man was killed during an alleged shootout with the police in Free Town, Clarendon on Monday.

The police say a Bersa pistol with a magazine containing three rounds was seized.

The deceased has been identified as Andrea Brown, otherwise called 'Short Boss', of Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The police say, acting on information, a team went to River Road in Free Town to conduct an operation to apprehend persons.

It is reported that Brown allegedly pulled a firearm and opened fire on the cops, who returned the fire.

Brown was hit.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Olivia Brown

