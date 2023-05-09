Man fatally shot by police in Clarendon
A man was killed during an alleged shootout with the police in Free Town, Clarendon on Monday.
The police say a Bersa pistol with a magazine containing three rounds was seized.
The deceased has been identified as Andrea Brown, otherwise called 'Short Boss', of Old Harbour, St Catherine.
The police say, acting on information, a team went to River Road in Free Town to conduct an operation to apprehend persons.
It is reported that Brown allegedly pulled a firearm and opened fire on the cops, who returned the fire.
Brown was hit.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
- Olivia Brown
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.