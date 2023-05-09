MoBay Metro bus drivers end strike

After almost two weeks of strike action, drivers at Montego Bay Metro Company Limited have returned to work.

The disgruntled drivers at the state-owned bus company resumed normal duties this morning.

They were protesting over deductions from their salaries.

The drivers say they decided to end the strike as the company's management moves to provide documents related to their salaries to their union National Workers Union (NWU).

"We will work only for today, but come tomorrow if they do not produce documents to show where the mistakes were made against our salary deduction we will resume the strike come tomorrow afternoon," a driver told The Gleaner.

Acting NWU Island Supervisor Alexander Nicholson told The Gleaner that the Ministry of Labour referred the matter back to the local level and that a meeting between the parties is set for Wednesday.

"We have a meeting tomorrow to go through what they say was the error and then we will take it from there.

"We will see what they claim were errors or what they claim were overpayments and we give the management the benefit of the doubt to honour their promise at that meeting tomorrow to bring some closure to this matter."

- Hopeton Bucknor

