Mount Salem, St James under curfew

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in Mount Salem, St James.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North - Along Mount Salem Main Road.

West - Along Barnett View Drive, Catherine Drive and Jarrett Terrace.

South - Along Mount Salem Gully.

East- Along Catherine Mount.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

